Mary Ellen Dare
February 06, 1932 – November 10, 2019
WALKERTON - Mary Ellen Dare, 87, a lifelong Marshall County resident, passed away at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, with her daughters by her side.
Born on Feb. 6, 1932 in Liberty Township, Mary Ellen was born to Rev. Francis Arthur and Ollie (Johnson) Long. She joined five siblings, Glenn, Betty, Doris, Grace, and Junior. She attended Tyner Schools, graduating with the class of 1950.
On Nov. 24, 1949, she became the wife of Clark H. Dare in LaPaz. To this union came two daughters, Marsha and Pam. The couple made their home in Marshall County, where they enjoyed over 45 years of marriage prior to Clark's death on Sept. 18, 1995.
Clark and Mary ran Dare's grocery store in Teegarden for many years and spent much time in the community. Mary went on to retire from Uniroyal. Always known as "Mrs. Clean", Mary took pride and comfort in her clean home. She enjoyed crafting and was a creative person. Watching hummingbirds and tending to her flowers also brought her joy. By far her favorite pastime was her family, with her crowning moment being able to watch the Chicago Cubs win the World Series in 2016, while surrounded by her grandchildren.
She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge #865 in Tyner for greater than thirty years and a member of the Blissville Church of the Brethren.
She is survived by her daughters; Marsha Ann (Gene) Reese and Pamela Ann McMahan all of Walkerton; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Scott Eugene (Ingrid) Reese with Emma Marie and Mattie Ann Reese, Jerry Allen (Katie Miser) McMahan with Aiden Clark, Cassidy Sue and Evan Henry McMahan, Jennifer Leigh (Jeff, Deceased June 28, 2005) Cygert with Maygan Ann Cygert, Ryan Clark (Melody) Reese with Addison Rose, Calleigh Ann and Lincoln Clark Reese, and David Lewis Wright; many special nieces and nephews and also survive.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Clark, her parents Rev. Francis Arthur and Ollie Long, her in-laws Jim and Margaret Dare, brothers, Glenn and Arthur "Junior" Long and sisters Betty Geible, Doris Lamborn, and Grace Hutchings
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral Services will immediately follow at the funeral home at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Rob Keck officiating.
She will be laid to rest next to Clark in the Morris Cemetery, Polk Township.
Memorial Donations in Mary Ellen's name can be made to the Marshall County Neighborhood Center, 402 W Garro St, Plymouth, Ind. 46563 or Harbor Light Hospice, 1820 E Day Rd, Mishawaka, Ind. 46545
Published in The Pilot News on Nov. 13, 2019