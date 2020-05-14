Mary Helen DeVos

April 18, 1942 - May 9, 2020



Mary Helen (Kring) DeVos, 78 of Marshall St., Argos, passed away on May 9, at 10:56 a.m. at her residence following a sudden illness. On April 18, 1942 in Argos, she was born to Charles Kring and Violet (Sarber) Kring. Mary lived most of her life in the Argos Community.

Mary had worked at Ristance/Dana Corp for 26 years in Argos, and was a member of the Plymouth United Methodist Church, Plymouth,.

She was a graduate of Argos High School with the class of 1960.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Lori Follis, Friendswood, Texas; sons Peter DeVos II and wife Denise of Argos; and Phillip DeVos and wife Niki of Greenwood; eight grandchildren: Stephen Conley, Kennedey Conley, Zachary Follis, Trey DeVos, Phillip DeVos Jr., Brandon Warner, Brittany Warner, Allison Gibbs; sisters Frances Dorsey and husband Floyd of Argos; Martha Muffley and husband Richard of Plymouth; brother, David Ludwig of Bremen; many nieces and nephews and a special great niece, Kyle.

She is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather Francis Ludwig; brothers Bobby Kring, Michael Kring, Charles Kring Jr., and Kenneth Ludwig; sisters Donna Kring, Sue Feagles, and Irene Creighbaum

Private Graveside Services will be held at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Argos, with Rev. Ed Friberg of the Plymouth Wesleyan Church.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Plymouth Wesleyan Church, 11203 S. Michigan Rd., Plymouth, Ind. 46563 or Army Emergency Relief Fund; 2530 Crystal Drive, Suite 13161, 13th Floor, Arlington, Va. 22202

