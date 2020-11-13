Mary J. Witz
June 15, 1929 - October 29, 2020
Mary J. Witz, age 91, passed away on October 29, 2020 at 4 a.m. at her home.
Mary was born the daughter of George and Mary (Skalka) Wojcik on June 15, 1929 in Marshall County, and has been a lifelong resident of the area. She was a 1949 graduate of West High School. On June 28, 1969 she married the love of her life, Charles Witz. She worked at Meck's television factory early on, and later retired from Bendix Corporation. She also waitressed at Oaks Rest, Holiday Inn, and Warana, where she waited on the movie star, Ronald Regan. During her free time, she enjoyed baking wedding cakes, playing bingo, sewing, and ceramics. 4-H was an important part of her life – she was a 10-year 4-H member, and spent many hours helping her grandchildren with projects. She also liked to travel the country with family and friends. Mary was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church.
Those who will miss Mary are her husband Charles, son Jeff Wojcik of Culver, grandchildren Mary Jane Wojcik, Ryan Wojcik, Matthew Wojcik, Jeff Wojcik II and Elizabeth (Sheldon) Hubbard, and sister-in-law Rita Wojcik of Plymouth. There are several nieces and nephews who will also miss her. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Anna, Stella, Helen and Rose, along with brothers Frank, Walter, Ed, Joe, Stanley, John and Al.
In accordance with the family's wishes, cremation services are being provided. A "Celebration of Life" event will be held Summer 2021.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be assisting the family with arrangements.
