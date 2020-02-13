|
|
Mary Lee
May 2, 1923 - February 11, 2020
Mary (Knepper) Lee, age 96, of Warsaw, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 9:02 p.m. in her residence. She was born on May 2, 1923 in Etna Green, to Robert and Amy (Iden) Knepper.
Mary has lived her entire life in Kosciusko County. On Aug. 24, 1946 she was united in marriage to Federal Judge Gene B. Lee in Etna Green. Mary was a homemaker throughout her life. She attended and graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelors Degree in Fine Arts. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta. She was also a member of Delta Theta Tau, a philanthropic sorority in Warsaw. She was also a member of the First United Presbyterian Church, Warsaw. During her life she enjoyed playing golf, bridge, and was a fantastic hostess. While she survived, she held the longest standing duration of membership for Tippecanoe Country Club. More than anything, she loved her family dearly.
She is survived by her children; Susan (Fred) Grosick of Valparaiso, Kathy Frid (Rick) Thompson of Warsaw, Debbie Cusic (Tim) Carey of Montrose, Colo., G. Baxter (Joyce) Lee of Warsaw, Siblings; Phyllis Landis of Warsaw and Robert Knepper of Tucson, Ariz., grandchildren; Jennifer Grosick, Gretchen (Scott) Randall, Jackie (Rod) Eveland, Jason Frid, Kevin (Robin) Cusic, Mary Beth Cusic, Michael (Ali) Cusic, Katie (Travis) Miller, Nick (Randi) Lee, 13 great-grandchildren as well as a special friend; Jack Anglin of Clunette, also survives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Federal Judge Gene B. Lee, two sons-in-law; Ken Cusic and Richard Frid, and a grandchild; Joe Frid.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, Feb. 17, at 4 p.m. in McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service from 2 to 4 p.m. in McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests monetary donations in honor of Mary be provided to:
Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice, 1515 Provident Dr. Ste 250, Warsaw, Ind. 46580 or Kosciusko County Shrine Club, P.O. Box 285, Warsaw, Ind. 46581
To sign the register book or leave condolences electronically, go to mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 13, 2020