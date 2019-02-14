Mary Lee Kobold

May 4, 1955 - February 12, 2019



CULVER - Mary Lee Kobold, 63, passed away at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Raymond and Marie (Weber) Taylor. She married Dennis Kobold on Nov. 25, 1978 in Holt, Missouri. Together they raised three children.

She was a partner in ownership of Den-Mar Automotive in Plymouth, Indiana with her husband Dennis. Mary loved her time working side by side with Dennis, always attached at the hip. She was always straight forward and honest with everyone she met.

Mary had a green thumb and loved her garden and plants. She was an excellent cook, and was always prepared to cook for her family, friends and employees.

She is survived by her loving husband, Dennis; her son Rick (Kim Baltazar) Kobold of Bristol; her grandchildren, Conner Lee and Ayden Richard; her six siblings; and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private services will be held.

Mary had the biggest heart that most people would not be able to understand.

Memorial contributions can be made to Marshall County Humane Society, P.O. Box 22, Plymouth, Ind. 46563

Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:

www.johnson-danielson.com Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary