Mary Lee (Williams) Rudd
1934 - 2020
Mary Lee Rudd
March 20, 1934 - December 2, 2020

Mary Lee (Williams) Rudd, born March 20, 1934, passed away Dec. 2, following a brief illness.
Mary Lee is survived by her four children: Angela Rudd, South Bend; Ned (Jennifer) Rudd Jr, St. Louis, Mo; Amy (Mindy) Burch, Englewood, Ohio; and Jason (Brittany) Rudd, Lynn Haven, Fla.; one brother John Williams (Dawn), Mentone; two sisters, Ruth (Herb) Wathen, Plymouth, and Diana (Tim) Twiss, Ft Wayne, as well as 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by one brother, Walter Reed "Butch" Williams Jr., one sister, Carolyn Jean Wintrode and her beloved husband of 52 years, Ned Rudd, Sr.
Mary Lee will be remembered by the many students passing through the Plymouth Community School Corp as the long-time secretary at Lincoln Jr High School.
She was very active in her church- Trinity United Methodist - in Plymouth. She was a member of United Methodist Women, active participant in the regular Sunday choir as well as Bell Choir during special music presentations. She also served her Church and Community in such events as delivering Christmas gifts to those on the "Angel Tree", Feeding Hungry Children campaign and donating food/clothing to Marshall County Neighborhood Center.
Mary Lee was a member of Delta Theta Tau and an AVID Cubs fan. She logged many hours in a lawn chair or on bleachers as her kids and grandkids participated in their activities, regardless of the miles. She started a tradition of hand-quilting personalized Christmas stockings many years ago for her children and continued that tradition for each new member of her extended family until she was no longer able.
As much as we wish to celebrate her life with family and friends, we acknowledge the unprecedented times we live in today.
We hope to have a Memorial Service to honor her memory in the not-too-distant future.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society or Trinity United Methodist Church, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.

Published in The Pilot News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
