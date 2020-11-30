Mary Lou Simpson

April 28, 1936 - November 24, 2020



Mary Lou Simpson, age 84, of Knox, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Nov. 24. She was born April 28, 1936 in Chicago, Ill. to Ferd and Nell Besowshek, both deceased. She was a 1954 graduate of Mercy High School in Chicago, she had been a member and past president of the St. Thomas Aquinas Altar and Rosary Society and was a current member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Hamlet, she loved crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and loved being a homemaker and mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She had owned the Pickle Barrel Restaurant from 1985-95, where she became known as "Ma Pickle". On April 27, 1957, she married Neil "Bud" Simpson, he preceded her in death on Dec. 5, 2017.

She is survived by her children, Debbie Simpson, J.D., of St. Charles, Ill, Diane Kepa (Chris) of Valparaiso, Jimmy Simpson of Knox, Sandy Taylor (Jay) of North Judson, Lori Waletzko of Knox, Shari Tompkins of Knox, Rick Simpson (Geri) of Knox, and Ron Simpson of Knox, grandchildren, Adam Kepa (Caroline), Sarah Kepa (Matt), Taylor Simpson (Amber), Alyssa Walton, Blake Simpson (Kylie), Steven Taylor, Brandi Taylor, Cassie Waletzko, Justin Tompkins, Lindsey Simpson, Andrew Simpson, and Meaghan Simpson, great grandchildren, Ellie, Gaeg, Paxton and Addie.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Ellen E. Besowshek and a brother, Kenneth F. Besowshek (Jerri) of Midlothian, Ill.

Visitation was Friday, Nov. 27, from 4-8 p.m. (CT), and Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10-10:30 a.m. (CT) at M.C. Smith Funeral Home. Funeral Mass was Saturday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. (CT) at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Hamlet. Burial followed at Holy Cross Cemetery in Hamlet.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to the Holy Cross Catholic Church.



