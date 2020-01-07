|
Mary Lou Walker
March 1, 1939 - January 4, 2020
Mary Lou Walker, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home in Plymouth, on Jan. 4. She was born March 1, 1939, in Sebree, Ky. Daughter of Sam and Nellie (Forker) Cole.
She married Joe D. Walker on April 25, 1953 in Shawneetown, Ill. They moved to Mishawaka and lived in a home hand built by Joe with their four children. Joe and Mary started a farm around 1971 in Plymouth, where they resided for the remainder of their lives together.
During her life Mary worked many different jobs to help provide for her family. From working at UniRoyal as a shoemaker, making popcorn at TV Time, lampshades at Homestead, clerk at WalMart, and a neighborhood paper lady for the South Bend Tribune all while caring for her children and helping Joe on the farm.
She enjoyed family trips to all the casinos, especially in Atlantic City, St. Louis and Vegas.
Mary had a passion for family, often spoiling her grandchildren with spontaneous shopping trips, vacations, and dining out. She loved to have her grandchildren spend the night. She was a true matriarch of the family and always was present at birthdays, holidays, family gatherings and much more. She was supportive, encouraging, kind, and humble.
She is survived by her four children, two daughters, Patricia Peden married to Stephen Peden (Deceased) and Sherrie Walker married to Janelle Thayer; two sons, Kerry Walker partner Pheobe Bridenthal and Jim Walker married to Jennifer Walker; grandchildren, Chris Peden, Sarah Peden partner Brian Grubbs, Jamie Walker partner TJ Shockley, Janelle and Mike Wenstrup, Jacob Walker, Brooke and Cody Kraemer. Addtionally, she recently had the honor of becoming a great-grandmother to Jameson Wenstrup, Journie Shockley, Adrian Shockley, and Hudson Kraemer; her brother Sammy (deceased Ruth) Cole; many other friends and family members will also treasure Mary Lou's memory.
Mary is proceeded in death by her husband of over 66 years, Joe D. Walker, her parents Sam and Nellie, and her sister Margie Baugher.
Donations in her name are encouraged to Elara Hospice 2515 N Bendix Drive, Ste 100 South Bend, Ind. 46628
Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 4 - 8 p.m. in the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 North Michigan Street, Plymouth.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 North Michigan Street, Plymouth. Visitation will resume one our prior in the funeral home.
Burial will be in New Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth, following the service.
