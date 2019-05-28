Home

Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Mary Woolley


Mary Woolley Obituary
Mary Woolley
December 12, 1929 - May 25, 2019

Mary Woolley born Dec. 12, 1929 in Plymouth passed away May 25, surrounded by loved ones under the wonderful care of the doctors and nurses at North Collier Hospital in Naples Fla.
A long time resident of Naples and Sebring, Fla., Mary was preceded in death by her two husbands, Willard Woolley and Andrew Crivello both were much loved by Mary. Her oldest son Michael and infant daughter Peggy also preceded her in death. 
She is survived by her daughter Sue Greene (Michael Greene), son Randy Woolley (Karen Woolley), daughter-in-law Lisa Woolley and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will all miss her. 
Arrangements are under the direction of Fuller Funeral Home Naples, Fla. on line condolences at www.fullernaples.com
Published in The Pilot News on May 28, 2019
