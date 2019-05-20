MaryAnn Orr

July 15, 1922 - May 15, 2019



WARSAW - MaryAnn Orr, age 96, of Warsaw, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, at 9:55 a.m. at her residence.

She was born on July 15, 1922 to Oscar and Hazel (Unger) Morgan and grew up on a farm near Plymouth.

After graduating from Lapaz High School, she worked at Kingsbury Munitions.

On Sept. 30, 1945 she married the love of her life, Joe A Orr.

After Joe and MaryAnn graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1949, they opened Orr Chiropractic Office in Warsaw and practiced together for more than 50 years.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post # 49. MaryAnn was a leader in the Girl Scouts as well as a Cub Scout Den Mother. MaryAnn loved being outdoors, gardening, camping and holding Girl Scout and Cub Scout outings at the family farm south of Warsaw. She loved spending time with her family and especially enjoyed playing ball with her grandchildren.

MaryAnn is survived by her daughter; Crista Barker of Etna Green; and sons; Jonathon Orr of Warsaw, Marvin (Deb) Orr of Warsaw, Joseph (Tamra) Orr of Gresham, Ore., and 12 grandchildren.

MaryAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Joe A Orr, and daughter Jennifer.

She is survived by brothers, Daren and Stanley, and sisters, Jane, Lois, Barbara and Helen.

Visitation is Friday, May 24 from 1-3 p.m. at McHattan-Sadler Funeral Chapel in Warsaw.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery at a later date. Published in The Pilot News on May 21, 2019