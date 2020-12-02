1/1
Max A. Neidlinger
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Max's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Max A. Neidlinger
August 14, 1954 – November 26, 2020

Max A. Neidlinger, 66, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on Nov. 26.
Max was born to Ralph and Phyllis (Creakbaum) Neidlinger on Aug. 14, 1954 in Plymouth. He was a machine operator for several years at Federal Mogul in Leiters Ford. He also played Santa for Marshall Starke Developmental Center at Christmas the years he worked there.
Max was quite a guy, never meeting a stranger. He said hi to everyone he met. He was a member of the Culver Eagles, helped with the Culver Lions Corn Roast, and was a member of a Culver bowling team. Max enjoyed fishing and hunting in his free time. He also took great pride in serving communion at his church.
Max raised hogs and showed them. He raised the largest boar at the State Fair at 1109 pounds. He participated in antique tractor pulls with his dad and enjoyed giving tours of the family farm and its variety of animals and wildlife to see.
Max is survived by his sister Janice (Lowell) Hurford of Plymouth, and brother Wayne (Bonnie) Neidlinger of Winer Haven, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family service will be held and live streamed on the Odom Funeral Home Facebook page for others on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m.
Memorials may be given in Max's memory to the Marshall Starke Development Center in Plymouth.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Odom Funeral Home
104 Lakeshore Drive
Culver, IN 46511
574-842-2082
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Odom Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved