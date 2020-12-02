Max A. Neidlinger

August 14, 1954 – November 26, 2020



Max A. Neidlinger, 66, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on Nov. 26.

Max was born to Ralph and Phyllis (Creakbaum) Neidlinger on Aug. 14, 1954 in Plymouth. He was a machine operator for several years at Federal Mogul in Leiters Ford. He also played Santa for Marshall Starke Developmental Center at Christmas the years he worked there.

Max was quite a guy, never meeting a stranger. He said hi to everyone he met. He was a member of the Culver Eagles, helped with the Culver Lions Corn Roast, and was a member of a Culver bowling team. Max enjoyed fishing and hunting in his free time. He also took great pride in serving communion at his church.

Max raised hogs and showed them. He raised the largest boar at the State Fair at 1109 pounds. He participated in antique tractor pulls with his dad and enjoyed giving tours of the family farm and its variety of animals and wildlife to see.

Max is survived by his sister Janice (Lowell) Hurford of Plymouth, and brother Wayne (Bonnie) Neidlinger of Winer Haven, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private family service will be held and live streamed on the Odom Funeral Home Facebook page for others on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m.

Memorials may be given in Max's memory to the Marshall Starke Development Center in Plymouth.

