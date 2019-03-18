Max Elden Bessinger

September 11, 1929 - March 15, 2019



THREE RIVERS, Mich. - Max Elden Bessinger, age 89, of Three Rivers, Mich. passed away surrounded by his loving family in the morning hours of Friday, March 15.

He was born on Sept. 11, 1929 the son of Raleigh and Lydia (Eaglebarger) Bessinger in Marshall County.

Max was a life-long member of both the Fraternal Order of The Eagles and the Moose Lodge. He loved to go hunting and fishing. One of his favorite things to do was woodworking and he enjoyed making things for his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers, and his four sisters.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of fifty nine years: Jessie (Goldsmith) Bessinger; children: LaMar Bessinger, Scott Smith, Jeff (Jan) Smith, Tamara (John) McGlothlen-McNeal, and Renee (Jim) Heller; four grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

In accordance with the family's wishes a public service will be held on Wednesday, March 20, at Hohner Funeral Home of Three Rivers, Mich. with visitation beginning at 12 p.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bud Granger officiating.

Interment will be held at Moorepark Cemetery following the service.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Three Rivers Hospice for making the last year of Max's life comfortable.

Donations made in Max's memory may be directed to The or Three Rivers Hospice. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at www.hohnerfh.com Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 19, 2019