June 15, 1929-June 6, 2019



To my beloved family and dear friends:

If you are reading this, then I am no longer on this earth. I have gone home to join my mother and my dad with our Heavenly Father. Do not be sad or mourn. Instead, celebrate! Celebrate Life! I am hoping that I slid in, enjoying every last minute. I am writing this while I can still remember all of you and all of the great times we have had over the years. This darned Alzheimer's disease is beastly, so if you visited with me since this began ruling my life, and I didn't remember you, or I was cranky, or I said goofy things, I am truly sorry. If you are reading this, you were important to me, and you have to know that the "real me" loved you and enjoyed every minute I spent with you.

Now, go forward in life and celebrate all the good times: the births of babies, the laughs, the times spent at the lake, the hugs, the late night talks, and the special family milestones. Remember the wonderful holidays we shared, the times spent just enjoying being together and laughing until we cried. Remember the long walks, the beautiful sunrises and sunsets, baking together (sometimes with too many cooks in the kitchen), and the many good times just being together. For goodness sakes, let's not forget my Chocolate Cake and Coors Light! I do, by the way, hope that you get together and enjoy a piece of chocolate cake and a cold one for me!

I spent 43 years at CMA in the sewing department, working with many wonderful people. I am thankful for the friendships that developed throughout that time of my life.

I used to think that the years spent watching my four children: Danny B. (Linda Peterson) Haenes, Kerry A. (Collette) Haenes, Paula S. Rafferty, and Sandy A. (Doug) Thomas grow up to be the amazing adults they are, was the very greatest gift God could give me. Then, he shared with me the miracle of 9 grandchildren: Stephane L. (Tim) Haenes-Haupert, Kristian R. Haenes, Ryan R. Haenes, Heather B. Haenes, Shaun S. Haenes, Billy A. (Jennifer) Rafferty, Brock A. (Amanda) Rafferty, Dana L. Thomas and Stuart A. Thomas. I even have eight incredible great-grandchildren: Alyson Rhoades, A.J. Sandberg, Evan Haenes, Wyatt Haenes, Ellen Haenes, Grace Haenes, Meaghan Rafferty, Ava Rafferty and one great-great grandchild: Charlie Sandberg. I also leave behind my brother, Jimmy L. (Donna) Weirick, and a few nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. WOW! I have been so blessed. Thank You Lord! And, Thank You each and every one for every minute of joy, laughter, hugs, and yes, even the tears that we shared.

Now it's time for me to go join my parents, Daniel F. and Erma R. (Miller) Weirick, my maternal grandparents, Daniel and Bertha Pippenger Miller, my sister-in-law Mary (Mimi) Weirick, my step-sister Susie (Weirick) Lemar, my step-brother Donald Weirick and many aunts and uncles.

God Bless You All! Now, go and CELEBRATE LIFE! I'll be with you always and forever!

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in honor of Meredith.

