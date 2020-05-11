Merle E. Gibbons
June 26, 1934 - May 9, 2020
PLYMOUTH - Merle E. Gibbons, 85, passed away Saturday morning May 9, at Miller's Merry Manor in Plymouth.
He was born June 26, 1934 in Culver, to Everett and Florence (McGriff) Gibbons. He graduated from Culver High School with the class of 1954.
Merle proudly served for our country in the U.S. Army until his Honorable Discharge in 1959.
On June 17, 1956 in Plymouth, Merle married Leona May Croy, and together they made Plymouth their forever home, raising their son, Gary.
He was the self-employed owner of Gibbons Sales & Service, and retired after 30 years of faithful refrigeration and a/c service to his customers.
Merle was a member of the American Legion Post #27 and attended Plymouth Wesleyan Church.
He is survived by his wife of 63 wonderful years, Leona of Plymouth, and their son, Gary (Betty) Gibbons of Plymouth; grandchildren: Lance (Audrey) Gibbons of Plymouth, Madison Gibbons of Colorado, Lindsey Gibbons stationed in Utah with the U.S. Air Force and Jennifer Gibbons of Arizona; great-grandchildren: Michael Gibbons, Joshua Gibbons, Miranda Gibbons and Timothy Menenfee.; great-great-grandson, Tatum Menenfee; and his brother, Max (Joyce) Gibbons of Argos.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Lowry.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home with Pastor Ed Friberg officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601 or Plymouth Wesleyan Church 11203 Michigan Rd, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.