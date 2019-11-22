|
Merle D. Schaunaman
August 27, 1930 - November 22, 2019
WALKERTON - Merle Dean Schaunaman, 89, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, at Catherine Kasper Life Center, Donaldson.
Merle was born Aug. 27, 1930 in Aberdeen, S.D. to Frederick and Ida (Stucke) Schauanman and lived in the area for 65 years, coming from Three Rivers, Mich.
On Nov. 4, 1950 at Koontz Lake, he was married to the former Emily A. Stull, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Vern and Clinton Schaunaman.
On Jan. 6, 2001 at Koontz Lake, he was married to the former Shirley Ann Hazel, who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Pamela Cable and Cathy (Paul) Cleveland; two grandchildren, Jason Cleveland and Heather Rauen; six great-grandchildren, Cole, Alec, Bryce, Aksel, Tarren and Joie; two step-daughters; two step-sons; and four step-grandchildren.
Merle was a retired tool & die maker. He attended Koontz Lake Missionary Church and was a retired 40 year member of the Koontz Lake Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a former Oregon Township Advisory Board member.
Funeral services will be Monday, Nov. 25, at 12 p.m. EST at the Koontz Lake Missionary Church. Burial will follow at the Grovertown Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday at the church from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Koontz Lake Volunteer Fire Department.
Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake is handling arrangements.
To leave online condolences, visit rannellsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Nov. 23, 2019