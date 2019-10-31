Home

Thompson Lengacher and Yoder Funeral Home Nappanee - Nappanee
950 North Main Street
Nappanee, IN 46550
574 773 3173
Michael Counts
Michael A. Counts Obituary
Michael A. Counts

Michael A. Counts, 68, passed away September 16, 2019. He was born in Plymouth, on May 19, 1951. He was raised in Nappanee, graduating high school in 1969 and served in the US Army from 1970 to 1973. As a young boy he loved scouting, fishing, and hunting and during his teenage years could usually be found working on his cars. His greatest joy in life was his only son, Richard (Richie) F. Counts.
He was predeceased by both parents, Richard L. Counts and Patricia G. (Henderson) Counts. Survivors include his son Richie and five grandchildren: Shania, Alexander, Mason, Katelynn and Kyra and one great grandchild: Jerome James. Also surviving are his two sisters, Pamela Rae (Counts) Overstreet who resides in Georgia and Carla G. (Counts) Maheu who resides in Clearwater, Florida.
Mike is now home with God and has found eternal peace.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 24, 2019
