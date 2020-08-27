Michael Alan Van Horn
May 1, 1953 - August 22, 2020
Michael Alan Van Horn, 67, passed away on Aug. 22, at HealthPark ICU from a sudden illness. He was born on May 1, 1953 in Knox, to Harry P. & Louise Van Horn.
Mike graduated from Culver High School in 1971. In 1970 he met his future wife, Kathy, at the A&W Root Beer Stand and the rest is history. hey were married in 1973 at Poplar Grove United Methodist Church and would have celebrated 47 years together in September.
Mike spent the first part of his life in the Plymouth area until he and Kathy headed for the warmer South. First in Suwanee, Ga. and then Denver, N.C. He excelled in the home/commercial security field as a top salesman and sales manager. He was proud of the fact that he had a part in helping families feel safe and secure in their homes.
Mike loved everything fishing, motorcycles and has watched every John Wayne western many times. He dove into WWII history. He also was a fantastic cook and cookie baker. He pampered every rescue dog he ever had and encouraged all to adopt from a shelter. Upon retirement to Fort Myers in 2014 he enjoyed all the wonderful, new friends in Tropicana. He never knew that dominoes was a competitive sport! He was always there to help neighbors with his tool box in hand. With his honey-do list finished (almost), he enjoyed his favorite chair, a glass of Dewars on the rocks and a big TV to watch racing or fishing shows.
Survivors include his wife Kathy, brothers Harry R. Van Horn and Jon (Rose Anna) Van Horn, nephews Brandon and Jeff Van Horn & niece, Jennifer Talcott. Mike also leaves behind his beloved Shih Tzu, Lola. Preceding him in death are his parents, sister-in-law Constance Van Horn and nephews Ronnie and Eric Van Horn.
Honoring Mike's wishes there will be no funeral. Mike was a funny, kind man who loved his country and will be missed greatly. In lieu of flowers, hug your loved ones often and kindly consider a donation to your local animal shelter. To send an online condolence visit www.Harvey-Engelhardt.com