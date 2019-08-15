|
|
Michael Cook
February 24, 1963 - August 14, 2019
WALKERTON - Michael "Mike" Cook, 56, of Walkerton, joined his family in heaven on Wednesday, Aug. 14, in his home with his daughters at his side.
Mike was born on Feb. 24, 1963 in Greenfield, Tenn., to Wendell and Vanda (Roark) Cook.
On Aug. 29, 1992, he married the light of his life, Carol (Schrader) Cook. Surviving are his daughters, Dakota and Bailee Cook; mother, Vanda (Roark) Cook; siblings, Wendell Cook (Nina Hargis) and Kari Keller; nieces, Kelsey Hulecki and Chazney Keller; nephews, Jason Cook and Justin Cook; as well as many in-law relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wendell Cook; wife, Carol (Schrader) Cook; and son, Lattigo Michael Cook.
Mike worked as a Mechanic Equipment Operator and various positions over 14 years with his Nipsco "brothers". He was baptized at Salem Chapel United Methodist Church. Mike enjoyed working with horses, camping, good food, and spending quality time with his family and friends. A tough cowboy with a dog at his side and a heart of gold, Michael was a man who enjoyed the simple things in life and shared them with unbridled joy. He cared about people, always had good advice, and became a father figure to more than his own.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. CST on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Salem Chapel United Methodist Church, LaPorte. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery in La Porte.
A time of visitation will be from 3 - 7 p.m. CST on Monday, Aug. 19, and from 10 am CST until the time of service on Tuesday at Salem Chapel United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions in honor of Michael A. Cook may be made to the donor's choice.
Condolences may be shared online at www.cutlercares.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 16, 2019