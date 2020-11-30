Michael D. Spencer

October 27, 1956- November 24, 2020



Michael D. Spencer, 64, passed away on November 24, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.

Mike was born on Oct. 27, 1956 to Samuel and Virginia (Nitcher) Spencer and was a lifelong Plymouth resident.

Mike enjoyed spending time with family and spent a lot of his time with two of his grandchildren, Colten and Emmalee. He also enjoyed going to the casino with Linda and his mom. He loved working in his yard and loved watching football and Nascar. He worked at Ferro Corporation for 18 years and loved his work family. He was a very simple and caring man that was loved by all who knew him.

Mike is survived by his mother, Virginia Spencer, his lifetime companion Linda Smalley, his children Shanda Spencer/Smalley (Kyle), Sam Spencer, Felacia Lacefield, April Arven (Ann), Jerry Smalley, Justin (Ashley) Smalley, nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, his sister Susan (Greg) Huff, and brother Steve Spencer, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mike is preceded in death by his father Samuel Spencer, brother John Spencer, son-in-law Kevin Lacefield, and sister-in-law Diane Spencer.

In honor of his wishes, cremation is taking place. A celebration of life service will be held at a future date..







