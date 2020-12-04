Michael Peter Kopetski

April 7, 1948 - December 3, 2020



Michael Peter Kopetski, 72 a resident of Mishawaka, passed away on Thursday Dec. 3, at 7:58 p.m. at his residence following a 2 1/2 year battle with pancreatic cancer. On April 7, 1948 in South Bend, he was born to Frank Kopetski and Tekla (Szczypirski) Kopetski. Michael has lived in Mishawaka since 1970, after been raised in South Bend.

On May 19, 1984 in Plymouth, he married Anita Watts. They shared the past 36 years with each other.

Michael worked at Faurecia in Mishawaka, and delivered pizzas for Pizza Hut for 13 years. He retired in 2006.

Michael was a graduate of South Bend Riley High School with the class of 1966. He served in the United States Coast Guard from 1966 to 1970.

Michael attended the Twin City Baptist Church, Mishawaka. He was an avid collector of 45 records.

Michael is survived by his Wife – Anita Kopetski of Mishawaka, Daughter – Stephanie Kopetski of Osceola, Step-Son – Viktor Cieplinski; Siblings – Fred Hiller and wife Aurora of Mexico; Delores Murray of Mishawaka; Frank Kopetski and wife Barb of South Bend; Joyce Williamson of Kirkland, Washington; Steve Kopetski and wife Suzanne of Plymouth; Janet Nabbs and husband Mike of Ohio; and Patricia Morrison of Red Wing, Minn. along with

many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his Parents; Infant Brother – Peter Kopetski; and Sister – Dorothy Heflick.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Monday Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Juniper Road, Argos, with Rev. Jerry Bell of the Twin City Baptist Church. Burial will follow.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Twin City Baptist Church or Hospice

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.

