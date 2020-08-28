Michael Scott Croy
September 13, 1952 – August 23, 2020
Michael Scott Croy, 67, of Culver, went to be with Jesus on Aug. 23.
Scott was born Sept. 13, 1952 to James and Marie (Fascia) Croy.
Scott spent his entire life in the Culver area. He attended Abbeenaubbee and Culver Comm. High School. He was the true definition of a hard worker. He spent time in manufacturing at McGills then went into a long career in auto sales that included employers Quality Editions, A&R Motors, Croy's Car Connection to name a few. Scott began the family tradition of entrepreneurship, owning and o9perating his own commercial cleaning business before enjoying a career in scrap metal recycling and antique dealing.
Scott was fond of spending time with family and friends and swapping stories around the dinner table or campfire. He enjoyed playing cards, feeding the chickens and mushroom hunting. He could always be found watching a western tv show, attending a turkey shoot or at an auction. Most importantly, Scott was a loving father, grandfather, fiancé and friend. He was always there to lend a hand to someone in need regardless of what those needs were. Because of his kindness to all, his loving heart and his one-of-a-kind charisma, he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Scott is survived by his daughter: Ragan Croy Breiter of Flower Mound, Texas; son: Nathanael Croy of LaPorte; daughter-in-law Michelle Trusty of Culver; grandson Justin Croy of Culver; fiancé Cathy March and her children and grandchildren; sister Sherry Lowry of Culver; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his oldest son- Jimmy Croy, his parents, and sister Christine Whitmarsh.
A visitation will be held at the Odom Funeral Home, Culver, on Friday, Aug. 28, from 4 – 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Culver Community High School Auditorium on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. with one hour visitation prior. Interment will follow at Culver Masonic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Scott's memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
