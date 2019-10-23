Home

Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Parish
1 East Wilhelm Street
Schererville, IN
View Map
Michael Vincent Derby


1993 - 2019
Michael Vincent Derby Obituary
Michael Vincent Derby
May 29, 1993 - October 20, 2019

Michael Vincent Derby, age 26, of Hobart, passed away Oct. 20. He was born May 29, 1993 in Palos Hills, Ill.
Michael was always on the go and had a quick smile. His passion in life was riding dirt bikes. He will be deeply missed.
Michael is survived by his father-Brian Derby; mother-Patricia Curlee; brother-Brian Derby; sister-Elizabeth Curlee; grandmother-Roberta Derby; loving girlfriend-Amy Jackson; many loving uncles, aunts and cousins.
Visitation for Michael will be Friday, Oct. 25, from 4-8 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street Hobart.
Funeral service will be Saturday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m., Directly at St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 1 East Wilhelm Street, Schererville, Ind.., Father Benjamin Ross officiating.
Interment at Memory Lane Memorial Gardens.
www.burnsfuneral.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 23, 2019
