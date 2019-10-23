|
|
Michael Vincent Derby
May 29, 1993 - October 20, 2019
Michael Vincent Derby, age 26, of Hobart, passed away Oct. 20. He was born May 29, 1993 in Palos Hills, Ill.
Michael was always on the go and had a quick smile. His passion in life was riding dirt bikes. He will be deeply missed.
Michael is survived by his father-Brian Derby; mother-Patricia Curlee; brother-Brian Derby; sister-Elizabeth Curlee; grandmother-Roberta Derby; loving girlfriend-Amy Jackson; many loving uncles, aunts and cousins.
Visitation for Michael will be Friday, Oct. 25, from 4-8 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street Hobart.
Funeral service will be Saturday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m., Directly at St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 1 East Wilhelm Street, Schererville, Ind.., Father Benjamin Ross officiating.
Interment at Memory Lane Memorial Gardens.
www.burnsfuneral.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 23, 2019