Mike O. Garner
December 4, 1949 - October 29, 2019
Mike O. Garner, 69, of Lakeville, passed away in his home on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Mike was born on Dec. 4, 1949 in Plymouth to the late Charles and Alice (Bryant) Garner. On June 15, 1974, he married Rhonda Baldwin.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda; their son, Shawn (fiancé Meghan Fellner) Garner of Tampa, Fla.; and four siblings, Rochelle Rodgers of Valparaiso, Karen Hauersperger of Westerville, Ohio, Diana (Larry) Maxson of Bremen and Jack (Cindy) Garner of Lapaz. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mike earned his Bachelor's Degree from Anderson University and his Master's Degree from Ball State. He then went on to earn his PhD from Western Colorado. Mike began his career as a child psychologist and continued as the Director of the Drug and Alcohol Treatment Services of Porter-Starke Services located in Valparaiso.Mike spent most of his life showing Palomino horses and was the co-founder of Video Horse World Productions. His hobbies included watching movies and fishing.
A time to meet with the family will be held from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Cremation will take place and private burial will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to be made to the family to help with expenses.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 31, 2019