Mildred Cole
October 12, 1921 - August 21, 2020
Mildred Cole, 98, passed away on Aug. 21 at 3:15 p.m. in Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth.
Mildred was born the daughter of Ora and Leona (Eaton) Snyder on Oct. 12, 1921 in South Bend.
She has been a long-time resident of Plymouth. She was a 1939 graduate of LaPaz High School.
On Aug. 8, 1942, Mildred married the love of her life, Earl Cole, who preceded her in death on June 9, 1989. She owned the gas station at Grovetown. She also worked at Kings Kiddie Daycare in Plymouth, as well as The Glove factory, where she made gloves. She was a member of New Vision Church in Plymouth.
Survivors who will miss Mildred are her sons Earl Jr. (Judy) Cole of Kingsford Heights, and Richard (Wilma) Cole of Plymouth. There are seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren (and three step grandchildren) and 19 great-great grandchildren who survive. Sisters Doris Brouse of Elkhart, Marjorie Ermis of Elkhart, Barbara Fribley of Warsaw, and Dorothy Woodward of Plymouth, also survive.
Mildred is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Mary Cook, Thelma Zeller and Annabelle Biddle.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 1 – 3 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. Both will be held at Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home. Reverend Don Plank will be officiating. Burial will occur at New Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth.
