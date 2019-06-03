Mildred M Weiger

April 4, 1932 – June 1, 2019



Mildred M Weiger, 87, of Indianapolis, formerly of Culver, passed away on June 1, in Indianapolis.

Mildred was born to Cecil Jr. and Hazel (Wilheim) Clingler on April 4, 1932 in Culver.

After high school she was married to Charles Weiger on February 27, 1954. They were married for over 50 years until his death in 2008. They had a wonderful marriage and three amazing children. She lived a very full life raising her family to love and serve God and His Word. She enjoyed all types of music, working in her yard, caring for the neighborhood children and cooking delicious food. One of her other favorite pastimes was working on her embroidery. She was also the business manager for the family business for several years. She will be missed and never forgotten. We love you MOM!

Surviving Mildred are her sons Terry and Robin, granddaughter Barbara Kowatch and great grandson, Jacob Kowatch.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles, and their daughter, Louellen Kowatch.

A graveside service will be held at the Culver Masonic Cemetery on Thursday, June 6, at 1 p.m. with a time to gather with the family 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow.

Condolences may be sent via the obituary page at www.odomfuneralhome.com.

Memorials May be given to Susan G Breast Cancer Research.

The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, is entrusted with arrangements. Published in The Pilot News on June 4, 2019