Mildred May Sherer Faulkner

January 18, 1925 - November 27, 2020



Mildred "Mid" May (Kelser) Sherer Faulkner, 95 a resident of Argos, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, at 9:35 a.m. at Springhill Health Campus, Merrillville.

On Jan. 18, 1925 in Grant County, she was born to Harlie Kesler and Nettie May (Johnson) Kesler. Mid lived most of her life in Argos.

In 1942 in Plymouth, Mid married Franklin Sherer. Franklin passed away on Jan. 11, 1965. Mid then married Herman C. Faulkner in Argos, on Dec. 3, 1965. Herman passed away on Feb. 22, 2008 after 42 years together.

She was a Rural Carrier for the Argos Post Office for 23 year having retired in 1990.

Mid was a member of the Argos United Methodist Church, Argos. She was very active in Bowling Leagues and Square Dancing and helping with the Fish Fries for the Argos Band, but most all she loved cooking and being with her family.

Mid is survived by her children, Jerry DeWayne Sherer and wife Shirley of Indianapolis; Marjorie Buschman and husband Denny of Reynolds; Rebecca Hossler and husband Frederic of Warsaw; JoAnn Frigo and husband Rudy of Highland; and Devon Sherer and wife Carmelita of Cicero; 15 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; and her beloved K-9 companion Lucy

She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands Franklin and Herman; two grandsons; three brothers and three sisters.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Argos, with Rev. Max Milton of the Argos United Methodist Church. Burial will follow the Graveside Service.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Argos United Methodist Church; 570 N. Michigan St., Argos, Ind. 46501

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.

