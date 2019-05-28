Services Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home 1100 N. Michigan Street Plymouth , IN 46563 574 936-2829 Resources More Obituaries for Slemp Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Slemp

March 16, 1934 - May 23, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Mildred G. Slemp, age 85, passed away on May 23,, at 8:45 p.m. surrounded by her loving family.

Millie was born in South Bend, on March 16, 1934 to Carl and Anna (Cundiff) Anderson.

Millie married Chelse Slemp on May 12, 1956 in Angola. This union brought four loving children, all claiming to be the favorite.

Originally living in South Bend, the family moved to Plymouth in 1966. While raising her children Millie attended the House of James Beauty School, in South Bend. After graduating she was able to fulfill her dream of owning her own beauty shop, opening up the Wee Too Beauty Salon in Plymouth and operating for greater than 35 years.

Millie was a member of the Quiet Quilters at Immanuel Lutheran Church for many years, always enjoying the fellowship and friendship of the other members. She was also a member of the Eastern Star Plymouth chapter, at one time serving as Worthy Matron. Chelse and Millie loved to travel and especially loved camping. Being traditional snowbirds they spent winters in Florida. She took her first airline flight on a dare, at 82 years of age, to Denver, Colo. Although she enjoyed her trip it was a one-time deal. Reading novels and doing puzzles brought great joy to Millie as well as painting and crafting.

In retirement she worked part-time at the Midwest Sports Center at the old Divine Heart Seminary in Donaldson. There she met and became great friends with Billy Williams Hall of Fame member from the Chicago Cubs.

Millie loved to have her family around her, and enjoyed the shenanigans of her children and grand-children. Millie was a wonderful cook and her family especially enjoyed her fried grits.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 48 years, Chelse Bascom Slemp on Aug. 20, 2004; her parents Carl and Anna; and all five of her half siblings Carl, Leroy, Junior, Russell and Myrtle.

Left to treasure her memory are her children Susie (Doug) Cook of Plymouth, and their children Brian Cook and his son Logan Cook of Plymouth, Matthew (Natalie) Cook of Davenport, Iowa, Samantha Cook of Valparaiso; Steven (Debra) Slemp of Plymouth, and their children Stephanie (Brent) Kinney of Mason, Ohio, and Hilary (Ryan) Brown of Oklahoma City, Okla.; Sandy (Carl) Fitz of Osceola, and their children Erik Zahm of Mishawaka, and Ty Zahm of Granger, Matt Fitz of South Bend, Aaron (Meghan) Fitz and their children Landon and Mady of Granger; and Shelia (Michael) Smith of Plymouth, and their children Darren (Christine) Smith and their son Asiel of Newberg, and Allison (Seth) George of Denver, Colo.; numerous other family members and friends will also treasure her memory.

The family welcomes you to attend the visitation for Millie at the Immanuel Lutheran Church at 6835 Union Rd, Plymouth, on Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the services starting at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery on the church grounds.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church at 6835 Union Rd, Plymouth, Indiana, 46563 for the benefit of Quiet Quilters.

