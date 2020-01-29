Home

Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
631 W. Commercial Ave.
Lowell, IN
Morton L. Gunderson Obituary
Morton L. Gunderson


Morton L. Gunderson, 87, of Lowell, passed away on Jan. 28.
He is survived by his wife, Leah; beloved Yorkie, Bella; children, Mark (Sonia) Gunderson, Kay (Jeff) Langedyke; grandchildren, Bobbie (Joel) Bodenman, Jennifer (Ryan) Hammons, Melissa (Matt) Smith, Nicholas (Anne) Langedyke, Katherine (Jason) Moore, Kristen Langedyke, Marcus Gunderson, Madison (Michael) Alexander; 10 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Morton and Esther Gunderson. Mort retired from NIPSCO after 37 years, serving as District Engineer to Manager of Industrial Sales and Marketing. After retirement, he was a Consultant to Nipsco's NESI Energy Marketing.
He was a 1958 graduate of Valparaiso University with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, and is a Registered Professional Engineer. An ASM member since 1973, he had served as the Calumet Chapter's Chairman, as well as serving on various committees with National Organization. Mort served in the US Army, was a Certified Professional Alpine Ski Instructor, a member of the Society of Professional Engineers, American Gas and Midwest Gas Associations.
He was a member of Lowell's Trinity Lutheran Church, where he served as an elder and was greatly involved with the food pantry.
Visitation, Sunday, Feb. 2 from 2-6 p.m. at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell. Funeral Service, Monday, 11 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 631 W. Commercial Ave, Lowell. Private Burial will take place in New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to his food pantry. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Pilot News on Jan. 30, 2020
