Nancy Adams Hazlewood
September 14, 1938 - May 3, 2019
Born September 14, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan, Nancy Adams Hazlewood, 80, passed away on May 3, 2019 in Jupiter Medical Center, Jupiter, Fla. Her memorial celebration was held in Culver, on July 20.
She attended Webster Grove High School in St. Louis, Mo. and Purdue University. She lived some of her favorite memories on a family farm in Montezuma, Ind. She spent her adult life in Louisville, Ky., Indianapolis, Culver, and Jupiter, Fla. During those years, she enjoyed most being a mother and also volunteering for various community organizations. She touched many people with her generosity and love. Her husband, Jackson Hazlewood Jr., and her three children: Woodruff Street Gardner, Julianne A. Hazlewood Williams, and Jackson Whipple Hazlewood; and her six beloved grandchildren, survive and cherish her.
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 1, 2019