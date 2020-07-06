Nancy C. Reed
March 11, 1954 - July 4, 2020
Nancy C. (Middleton) Reed, age 66 of Kalamazoo, died at Bronson Methodist Hospital on July 4.
She was born March 11, 1954, in Seattle, Wash., to Curtis and Jeanne (Psaute) Middleton. Nancy received her Bachelor's Degree from Purdue University and her Master's Degree from Western Michigan University.
On Jan. 10, 1976, she married Robert F. Reed, and they were longtime members of Westwood United Methodist Church. Her family also includes her daughters: Vicki Reed and Susan (Lisa) Kruger-Reed; her mother, Jeanne Middleton; her sisters: Pam Michel and Cindy (Leland) Sellers; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Curtis Middleton.
Her family will hold a memorial service in her honor at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Langeland Family Funeral Homes, Burial & Cremation Services, 622 S. Burdick Street, Kalamazoo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Westwood United Methodist Church. Please visit Nancy's webpage for her guest book or to leave a condolence. https://www.langelands.com