Nancy E. BucherOctober 29, 1950 - July 22, 2020Nancy E. Bucher 69, of Plymouth passed away at her home on Wednesday July 22. Nancy was born on Oct. 29, 1950 in Plymouth to Ernest "Butch" and Charlotte Bucher.She graduated from Plymouth High School Class of 1969 and went on to the South Bend Business College. She was in sales most of her life.Nancy liked to write and shop.She was a long-time member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Plymouth.Nancy is survived by several cousins, and was preceded in death by her parents.Private graveside services will be held at the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth and a celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via