Nancy J. Smith

November 28, 1943 - November 5, 2020



PLYMOUTH - Nancy J. Smith, 76, passed away November 5, 2020 at her home in Plymouth. She was born November 28, 1943 in Ft. Screen, Georgia to John W. and Dorothy (Arick) Keck.

On December 4, 1963 she married Ted W. Smith; he preceded her in death on July 7, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, Gary Keck and Gregory Keck.

Surviving and two daughters, Toni Walker, Tara (Josh) Casper, one son, Vince Smith and three granddaughters, Hailey, Elizabeth and Jessie. Also surviving is one brother, Dennis Keck, and one sister, Sue Geist.

Nancy was a member of Plymouth Wesleyan Church.

Per Nancy's wishes there will be no services and cremation will take place.

A private burial will be held at Morris Cemetery, US Hwy 6 in Walkerton.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to Plymouth Wesleyan Church.

Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.

