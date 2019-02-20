Home

POWERED BY

Services
Owen Family Funeral Home
1001 S. Huntington St.
Syracuse, IN 46567
574-457-4002
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Ayers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. Ayers


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy L. Ayers Obituary
Nancy L. Ayers
April 30, 1949 - February 18, 2019

MILFORD - Nancy L. Ayers, 69, of Milford, passed away at 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, at her residence.
She was born on April 30, 1949 in Plymouth, to Joseph & Marie (Anderson) Simpson.
She graduated from LaVille High School in Lakeville, and was married on Jan. 9, 1990 in Plymouth to Jesse G. Ayers who survives. She lived most of her life in LaPaz and moved to Milford area from LaPaz in 2006. She worked for Pathfinder Services in Plymouth for 20+ years.
She is survived by three sons, Tod (Robin) Wirebaugh of Milford, Scott (Sonia) Wirebaugh of Syracuse, Wade (Rhonda) Wirebaugh of Warsaw; 10 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a stepson, David (Tonya) Ayers of Coleman, Ala.; three sisters, Jo Ellen Powell of New Mexico, Janet Maze of Oklahoma, and Judy (Doug) Brumley of LaPaz.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Larry Simpson, grandmother, Bess Simpson, and stepson, Bill Ayers.
A celebration of life service will be held in April. Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, is in charge of arrangements.
Preferred memorials may be given to The Sanctuary of Syracuse, P.O. Box 447, Syracuse, Ind. 46567.
To send condolences to the family in memory of Nancy Ayers, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Owen Family Funeral Home
Download Now