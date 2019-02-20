Nancy L. Ayers

April 30, 1949 - February 18, 2019



MILFORD - Nancy L. Ayers, 69, of Milford, passed away at 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, at her residence.

She was born on April 30, 1949 in Plymouth, to Joseph & Marie (Anderson) Simpson.

She graduated from LaVille High School in Lakeville, and was married on Jan. 9, 1990 in Plymouth to Jesse G. Ayers who survives. She lived most of her life in LaPaz and moved to Milford area from LaPaz in 2006. She worked for Pathfinder Services in Plymouth for 20+ years.

She is survived by three sons, Tod (Robin) Wirebaugh of Milford, Scott (Sonia) Wirebaugh of Syracuse, Wade (Rhonda) Wirebaugh of Warsaw; 10 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a stepson, David (Tonya) Ayers of Coleman, Ala.; three sisters, Jo Ellen Powell of New Mexico, Janet Maze of Oklahoma, and Judy (Doug) Brumley of LaPaz.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Larry Simpson, grandmother, Bess Simpson, and stepson, Bill Ayers.

A celebration of life service will be held in April. Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, is in charge of arrangements.

Preferred memorials may be given to The Sanctuary of Syracuse, P.O. Box 447, Syracuse, Ind. 46567.

Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 21, 2019