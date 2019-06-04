Nancy L. Oberdorf Martin

October 29, 1939 - June 1, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Nancy L. Oberdorf Martin age 79 of Plymouth formerly of Valparaiso and Bremen, passed away on Saturday June 1, at her home.

Nancy was born in Illinois on Oct. 29, 1939 to William Oberdorf and Martha Straight Miller Oberdorf. On Aug. 16, 1980 Nancy became the bride of Carl E. Martin. Nancy was a housewife and physical therapist during the 1970's at a nursing home in Valparaiso. Nancy enjoyed making and painting ceramic dolls. She would sew clothing for her dolls and participate in competition where she won prizes many times. Nancy loved birds and dogs as well as showing horses in the 1980's. Nancy was a member of the Lutheran Church in Bremen.

Those left to cherish memories of Nancy are her husband, Carl E. Martin of Plymouth; daughter Jodie and Tim Harris of Argos; sons Jeffery and Susan Kerns of Noblesville, and Steven and Lori Kerns of Overland Park, Kan.; foster sisters Ruth Ann Chapman of Buffalo, New York and Joan Millspaugh of Castle Rock, Colo.; also surviving are six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; Nancy is preceded in passing by her parents.

A time of visiting with the Martin family will be held on Friday, June 7 at the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street Plymouth, from 1 to 3 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday June 7, in the New Oak Hill Chapel with Jim Smart officiating.

The Martin family request memorial contributions be made to the Donor's Choice.

Published in The Pilot News on June 5, 2019