Nanette Eggena


1954 - 2019
Nanette Eggena Obituary
Nanette Eggena
November 15, 1954 - December 19, 2019

Nanette Eggena, 65, of Plymouth passed away suddenly on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. She was born Nov. 15, 1954 in Sullivan, to Laurel and Clarissa Whitman. She had attended Vincennes University and did clerical work in local offices.
Nanette was a very kind and genuine person who enjoyed the company of others. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed her social time. Nanette fell in love with John Shafer greater than 19 years ago. They enjoyed their time at local events and eateries, she loved to bake and share her recipes with others. A lover of all animals, Nanette enjoyed caring for them. She will be greatly missed by the many friends she made along the way.
In her true altruistic spirit Nanette choose to donate her body to science, to help doctors and young professional healthcare workers learn. No further services will take place.
Johnson- Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth was honored to help this family.
To honor Nanette's memory a donation to Humane Society of Marshall County, PO Box 22, Plymouth, Ind. 46563 in her name is encouraged.
Published in The Pilot News on Jan. 7, 2020
