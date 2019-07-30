|
Nathan C. Carter
July 27, 1948 - July 28, 2019
Nathan C. Carter, 71, passed away Sunday morning, July 28, at his home surrounded by love and family. He was born July 27, 1948 in Mobile, Alabama to the late William M. "Buck" and Rosa Maxine (Langley) Carter. Ina addition to his parents, a brother William Carter Jr. and two sisters Elaine Garrett and Rosemary Schmucker preceded him in death.
Nathan graduated from Bremen High School, and in 1968 started attending the North Central Bible College in Minneapolis, Minn. He heard the call to duty and enlisted in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and served honorable from 1969 until his discharge in 1972. During his time in college, he met Ginger L. Mount and they were married on July 24, 1971 in Biwabik, Minn.
Surviving is his loving wife of 48 years, Ginger; two daughters, Penny (Brook) Niebauer, Tina (Adam) Hartman; six grandchildren; a great grandchild on the way; six sisters, three brothers and several nieces and nephews survive as well.
Nathan retired from Robert Weed Plywood in 2015 where he worked for over 13 years. He was a member of the World Harvest Church and helped with the bible quiz ministry with the children. Nathan enjoyed time with his family and grandchildren; he also enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, nature and gardening.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St. Elkhart. Friends may also visit with the family Friday from 9 a.m. until the 10 a.m. service at the funeral home. Pastor Barry Curtis will officiate.
Burial with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Tippecanoe Township Cemetery, Marshall County.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Condolences may be made on-line at the Billings Funeral Home website.
Published in The Pilot News on July 31, 2019