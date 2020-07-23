Nelson Reaker
July 21, 1946 - July 19, 2020
Nelson Reaker, 73, of Gas City, formerly of Winamac, passed away at 4:51 PM Sunday, July 19, at Marion General Hospital in Marion. He was born on July 21, 1946 in Bremen, to the late Earl M. and Erma Mae [Rans] Reaker.
Nelson enjoyed being outside, especially doing yard work and mowing the lawn. He loved working on the family farm and driving the tractor. Nelson also enjoyed watching old black and white TV shows like The Lone Ranger and Gunsmoke as well listening to old time radio programs. He also loved to watch football games on TV, and regardless of who was playing, he cheered for every touchdown. Nelson's favorite holiday was Thanksgiving! He was known to prepare everyone for the big day at least two weeks prior by saying, "big turkey"!
Nelson will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by sisters Rosemary Scurry, Waycross, Ga. and Darlene (Merlin) Kreighbaum, Plymouth; brother, Owen Reaker, Winamac; nieces Elaine Lee, Bonnie Waggoner and Susan Taylor all of Waycross, Ga.; nephew JD Kreighbaum of Terre Haute and several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl M. and Erma Mae [Rans] Reaker, brother, Donald Reaker, and nephews Jay Reaker and Earl Teitsch.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 23, at the Bremen Cemetery in Bremen.
Memorial Contributions may be made to PEAK Community Services.
Online Tributes may be offered at www.frainmortuary.com.
Cremation Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary in Winamac.