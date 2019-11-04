|
|
Nila Mae (Kreighbaum) Foust
September 23, 1938 - October 30, 2019
Nila Mae (Kreighbaum) Foust, 81 of Auten Rd., South Bend, passed away on Oct. 30, at 7:20 a.m. at Wellbrooke of South Bend. She was born on Sept. 23, 1938 at home in the small community of Maxinkuckee west of Lake Maxinkuckee between Culver and Argos to Drisco L. Kreighbaum and Margie B. (Harris) Kreighbaum. Having grown up in the Culver community, she moved to South Bend in 1972.
Nila attended Culver community schools from 1944 to 1956. She was a gradute of Culver High School with the class of 1956 and enjoyed cheerleading. Nila was an employee at the Culver State Exchange bank for three years.
On Feb. 15, 1958 at the Maxinkuckee Methodist Church on West 18-B road she married Carl F. Foust. She took up housekeeping at a small R&J Motel, and then moved to a home on State Road 10. They moved again in 1972 to South Bend. In South Bend Nila worked at McDonald's as a dining room hostess, cook, and on the management team from 1972 to 1983. She managed a small convenience store, and then from 1984 to 1993 she was employed at K-Mart.
Nila enjoyed gardening, camping, scouts, and being a Avon Lady. Nila retired and began babysitting her grandchildren. She enjoyed many of her grandchildren's sporting events.
Nila is survived by her husband, Carl Foust of South Bend; children, Brian Foust of Mishawaka; Leanne Surguy (George) of Syracuse; and Alan Foust (Mandi) of Mishawaka; eight grandchildren, Eric, Jeff, Kevin, Patrick, Chris, Luke, Isiah, and Payton and two great grandchildren;sister, Wilma Storey of Ankeny, Iowa.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday, Nov. 4, from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, 208 N. Michigan St., Argos.
Private Burial will follow at the Maxinkuckee IOOF Cemetery at Poplar Grove, 15315 State Road 10, Culver.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: American Diabetes Association
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.
Published in The Pilot News on Nov. 1, 2019