Norah Mary Marks
July 26, 1927 – August 1, 2020
Norah M. Marks, 93, of Culver formerly of Highland, passed away on Aug. 1, at Miller's Merry Manor, Culver.
Norah was born on July 26, 1927 in Liverpool, England, one of the three children born to Thomas and Rose (Shannon) Davies. She survived the bombing of Liverpool during World War II. Norah worked in a candy factory during the war.
Norah fell in love with American Army soldier, Philip J. Marks Sr., while he was stationed in England. After the war Philip returned to America, with Norah following shortly after him. They were married in Munster, and raised three children. A WWII war bride who came to America at age 19 to start a new chapter in her life, Norah lived in America for 74 years, but never forgot her English roots.
Norah is survived by her sons: John (Kathleen) Marks of Culver. Thomas (Anita) Marks of Dyer, and Philip (Linda) Marks Jr. of Cedar Lake; sisters: Rose Hall and Kay Weitz, both of Virginia; grandchildren: Kim (Terry) Hunt, Jennifer (Clint) Norem, Michelle (Bob) Porter, Caroline (Randy) Greggory, Tommy (Becca) Marks, Maria (Steve) Caddick, and Emily (Tim) Thomas; 19 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A time to gather with the family will be held at the Odom Funeral Home, Culver, on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT. Father William Meininger will officiate services at 2 p.m. EDT at the funeral home. A meal will follow at the Culver VFW. Norah will join Philip in her final resting place at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville.
Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, all those attending services are strongly encouraged to wear masks, for your safety as well as the safety of those in attendance.
