Norma J. Doty
1932 - 2020
September 21, 1932 - September 14, 2020

Norma J. Doty, 87, passed away on Sept. 14, at Kosciusko Community Hospital.
Norma was born the daughter of Arthur and Pearl (Heckaman) Felter on Sept. 21, 1932 in Etna Green, and remained a resident of the area most of her life. She was a 1950 graduate of Etna Green High School. She then went on to college at San Jose State College in California, where she graduated with a BA degree in psychology, and a minor in geology. Norma worked at R.R. Donnelley for 25 years as a packer, also feeding machines at the plant. She also worked at Coppes Kitchen in Nappanee as a payroll specialist. During her free time, Norma enjoyed reading, collecting rocks and was known for remembering everything.
Those left to miss Norma are her sons, Alan Doty from Bluffton, Spencer Doty from Etna Green, Dan (Sharon) Doty of Beavercreek, Ohio, Tim (Laurie) Doty of South Whitley, and daughter-in-law, Yulene Doty. There are nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren who will also miss her. Preceding her in death are her parents, son Sherman Doty, and grandson Andrew Doty.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Deaton Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street, Plymouth. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Stoney Creek Cemetery in Etna Green, with Pastor Kristin Harp officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please wear masks and practice social distancing during all services.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Norma's family.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at: www.deatonclemensvangilderfuneralhome.com

Published in The Pilot News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
SEP
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Stoney Creek Cemetery
