Norma Jean Church
September 16, 1927 - September 16, 2020
Norma Jean (Becknell) Church, 93, of Bourbon, went to be with her Savior on Sept. 16, at 12:35, a.m. in the care of her family. She was born Sept. 16, 1927, to Paul and Lomeda Becknell in Bremen, the oldest of nine siblings.
Norma married Bud R. Church on Sept. 26, 1943, in Bourbon at 603 N. Main Street with Rev. W. A. Hatfield presiding. That made Norma the wife of an Army Air Corp soldier who was soon deployed to Europe during WWII.
She attended the Bourbon Bible Church. She loved the Lord and introduced each of her four children to Jesus at a young age. She was a prayer warrior. Norma nurtured children her whole life and also held various jobs to make ends meet. Some places of employment were Ball Band, Dilly's Dump, Cumberland Pharmacy, and Montgomery Ward. Norma later had a daycare in her home where she cared for many children from the community. She did elder care in town. Her cooking skills were exceptional. Norma enjoyed her own family immensely and supported and encouraged them to live God-honoring lives of integrity. She led by example to instill a good work ethic in them. She enjoyed reading, poetry, and music.
Norma is survived by her children, Bill (Carolyn) Church of Angola; Diana Wagoner; Martha (John) Faulkner; and Kay Church, all of Bourbon, nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. Also, surviving are seven siblings; Donna Hinsdale, Jennie Zentz, Irene Unsicker, Doris Lynch, Fred (Glenice) Becknell, Ken (Judy) Becknell, and Sue Becknell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bud Church, sister Freda Schlemmer, great-grandson Jacob Berger and son-in-law Tom Wagoner.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 18, from 5-8 p.m. There will be one hour of visitation before the funeral scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m., all at Bourbon Bible Church US 30 and Cedar Road Bourbon. Pastor Larry Goss will officiate. Graveside services will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
In keeping with current Covid 19 regulations masks will be required as well as being mindful of social distancing.
Deaton Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in assisting the family with arrangements.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at: www.deatonclemensfh.com