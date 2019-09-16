|
|
Norma Jean Kuhn
December 27, 1931 - September 10, 2019
PLYMOUTH - Norma Jean Kuhn, 87 of Plymouth passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Catherine Kasper Home, Donaldson.
Norma, daughter of Ernest and Lucille Woolley Mast, both deceased, was born December 27, 1931. She lived most of her life in Marshall County and is survived by two children Jillorna and Larry Uceny and Jeffery and Janet Kuhn and Justin Harold, Jessica Elaine and Joshua Allan.
Also considered an important part of her family were the sons of her beloved fiancée of seventeen years, Joseph Samuelson, Mike and Joanne of Plymouth and Ben and Dawn and their children, Elyse Rae and Alea Maria of Kokomo.
She was a graduate of Plymouth High School, class of 1949 and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1986 from IUSB South Bend with honors.
She retired from the Marshall County Highway Department June 30, 1997, after 30 1/2 years of service as Highway Clerk.
She was organist at the First United Church of Christ since September, 1998, later adding the duties of Director of Music. She was elected an Elder by the congregation in 2001.
To the waitresses of the community, she was known as the "sticker lady" for she always left seasonal stickers on her tips.
The family welcomed friends on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. at the First United Church of Christ 321 N. Center St., Plymouth, to celebrate the life of Norma. A memorial service followed at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Chuck Krieg officiating.
Memorial gifts may be made to the First United Church of Christ in her memory.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home Plymouth, is assisting the family.
Condolences may be left at deatonclemensvangilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Sept. 16, 2019