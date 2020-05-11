Norma June Warstler

June 6, 1925 - May 5, 2020



Norma June (Pfeiffer) Warstler, 94, passed away peacefully on May 5. She was born June 6, 1925 to the late Charles and Gertrude Pfeiffer.

Norma lived nearly her entire life on the family farm where she was born five miles east of Argos. Her Mom and Dad bought the farm in 1914. Her dad and neighbors built the famous Warstler barn in 1938. In 1997, she and her late husband Raymond Orville Warstler, sold the farm to their grandson and moved to a senior community in Plymouth. Norma lived there until 2017 when she moved to Miller's Assisted Living with her friend and partner Jack Buchtel. Norma was moved to the Catherine Kasper Home at Ancilla College in Donaldson after a fall in 2019. Norma and Ray spent 20+ years wintering in Avon Park, Fla. with many friends from the Argos area as well as several from Ohio.

Norma graduated from Argos High School in the class of 1943 and was one of only a few remaining members of the class. Norma and Ray were active members of the Walnut Church of the Brethren outside of Argos for many years. She was a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post 68 in Argos and a 30 year member of Walnut Ruralettes Home Economics Club. Norma was a homemaker most of her married life and managed the non-farming side of farm life so Ray could focus on farming. She did however spend many hours driving the tractor in the fields east of Argos. Norma and Ray were members of Walnut Township Farm Bureau.

She loved playing cards with friends and reading the newspaper cover to cover each and every day. She hated having sports on TV and always complained saying: Can't we watch something besides sports once in a while?" She enjoyed the big band music and was an avid square-dancer back in the early 60's.

Norma's life revolved around her kids, grand kids, and great-grandchildren. She loved each and every one of them dearly. She loved baking cookies and made the best iron skillet fried chicken and gravy and chicken and noodles a person could ever eat. She loved attending family gatherings and would spend days cooking in preparation of a Sunday dinner. She was the family matriarch before her passing.

Norma was predeceased by her husband of 51 years Raymond Orville Warstler, in March 1997. She was also predeceased by her parents Charles and Gertrude Pfeiffer, her five sisters Fern Harley, Frances Mattix, Edna Seltenright, Bernice Pfeiffer, Lois Thompson, one infant brother, son-in-law Art Dunlap, and daughter-in-law Nancy Hardy Warstler.

She is survived by her three children, Sandra Rae (Warstler) Dunlap of Argos and friend Tarry, Stephen Charles Warstler and wife Wendy of Manhattan Beach, Calif., and Carson J Warstler and wife Peggy of Charlotte, N.C. and nine grandchildren, Troy Dunlap (Stacy) of Argos, Angela Dunlap (Ray) of South Bend, Tobie Warstler of Zionsville, Charlie Warstler of Asheville, N.C., Emmie, Lily, and Charlie Farber of Manhattan Beach, Calif., Lauren Warstler Allen (Patrick) of Ludowici, Ga. and Carson Warstler (Erin) of Helena, Mont. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren, Courtney, Morgan, Emma, Spencer, Lexi, Maddie, Ava, Annie, Kayleigh and Cooper. She also leaves behind her friend and partner Jack Buchtel of Plymouth.

Norma's family would like to thank the Catherine Kasper Home at Ancilla College in Donaldson, for the wonderful care and compassion shown during Norma's final days and weeks prior to her passing.

Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos is assisting the family. Private Graveside Services will be held with Rev. Robert E. Rice Jr. at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Argos. Donations can be made the Walnut Church of the Brethren, Argos.

