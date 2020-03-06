|
Norman E. Barry
August 2, 1932 - March 5, 2020
Norman E. Barry passed away March 5. He was born Aug. 2, 1932 in Hastings, Mich. to the late Leo and Mabel Barry.
Norman married the love of his life of nearly 69 years, Eleanor A. Stadel on March 10, 1951 at the age of 18 at the Pleasant Valley United Brethren Church in Barry Co., Mich.
Norman was known by his family to always have been a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. During his life, Norman served in a variety of capacities including; dairy farmer, W. K. Kellogg Forest Foreman Augusta, Mich., Upjohn Company, Amway, and several years as a caregiver of his dear wife Eleanor. Norman enjoyed the outdoors in God's creation and could be found bow hunting or fishing and serving as a Boy Scout Leader. He also enjoyed camping trips and a round of cards with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Portage, MI; brother, Donald Betsy Barry Wauconda, Ill.; children, Steve Pam Barry Plymouth and Marcia Tom Atwater Portage, Mich.; grandchildren, Angela Suresh Unni Chicago, Ill., Amy BJ Denhartigh Schoolcraft, Mich., Brian Emily Barry Peoria, Ill, Kevin Nicole Barry Fayetteville, N.C., Scott Barry Plymouth, Kyle Barry Plymouth; great-grandchildren, Amaya, Ethan, Mallorie, Alise, Everly, Liam, Lydia, Kenley, Ellie.
The family will receive friends and loved ones Monday, March 9, from 1-3 p.m. at Langeland Family Funeral Homes Burial & Cremation Services, 411 E Centre Ave, Portage, Mich. 49002, where a service will immediately follow at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bread of Life Food Pantry 6770 N Michigan Road, Plymouth, Ind. or Meals on Wheels 918 Jasper St., Kalamazoo, Mich. 49001.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 7, 2020