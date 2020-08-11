1/1
Norman Robbins
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman Robbins
October 9, 1945 - August 6, 2020

Norman Robbins, 74, passed away on Thursday Aug. 6, at Vibra Hospital, Crown Point.
He was born on Oct. 9, 1945 to Norman and Marie (Hanak) Robbins at home in Knox.
He graduated from West High School with the class of 1963. Norman proudly served his country as a Sergeant with the U.S. Army mechanized infantry in the Vietnam War as a truck driver.
On May 10, 1969 in the Tyner United Methodist Church, Norman married the love of his life, Marcia K. Miller. Together they had two wonderful children. They celebrated 51 years of marriage.
Norman was a retired truck driver and a member of Teamster Local 142 and Central States.  He was an avid animal lover, especially dogs. Enjoyed watching t.v., riding his motorcycle "Snortin Nortin" and driving his 1961 red and white corvette in his younger days. Norman loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marcia and their children: Matthew (Stephanie) Robbins and Traci (Craig) Lenig of Plymouth; grandchildren: Aaron, Ryan, Connor and Brianna Robbins, Kaylee and C.J. Lenig; Siblings, Joseph Robbins and Lena Newman of Plymouth.
Norman is preceded in death by his parents and sister Norma Wagoner.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral services will immediately follow with Rev. Charles Krieg officiating.
Burial will follow in the Tyner Cemetery, Tyner.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 42, 8419 Quince Road, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.
  PLEASE NOTE: For your protection, the entire funeral home staff will wear masks. It is mandated that family members and their guests do so as well. The funeral home will not provide any masks.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: 
www.johnson-danielson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved