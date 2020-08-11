Norman Robbins
October 9, 1945 - August 6, 2020
Norman Robbins, 74, passed away on Thursday Aug. 6, at Vibra Hospital, Crown Point.
He was born on Oct. 9, 1945 to Norman and Marie (Hanak) Robbins at home in Knox.
He graduated from West High School with the class of 1963. Norman proudly served his country as a Sergeant with the U.S. Army mechanized infantry in the Vietnam War as a truck driver.
On May 10, 1969 in the Tyner United Methodist Church, Norman married the love of his life, Marcia K. Miller. Together they had two wonderful children. They celebrated 51 years of marriage.
Norman was a retired truck driver and a member of Teamster Local 142 and Central States. He was an avid animal lover, especially dogs. Enjoyed watching t.v., riding his motorcycle "Snortin Nortin" and driving his 1961 red and white corvette in his younger days. Norman loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marcia and their children: Matthew (Stephanie) Robbins and Traci (Craig) Lenig of Plymouth; grandchildren: Aaron, Ryan, Connor and Brianna Robbins, Kaylee and C.J. Lenig; Siblings, Joseph Robbins and Lena Newman of Plymouth.
Norman is preceded in death by his parents and sister Norma Wagoner.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral services will immediately follow with Rev. Charles Krieg officiating.
Burial will follow in the Tyner Cemetery, Tyner.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans
Chapter 42, 8419 Quince Road, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.
PLEASE NOTE: For your protection, the entire funeral home staff will wear masks. It is mandated that family members and their guests do so as well. The funeral home will not provide any masks.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com