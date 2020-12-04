1/1
Oneda May Estes
1932 - 2020
September 12, 1932 - November 30, 2020

PLYMOUTH - Oneda May Estes, 88, passed away from health complications on Monday, Nov. 30, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center- Plymouth Campus.
Born in Pisgah, Iowa on Sept. 12, 1932, Oneda was the daughter of John and Erma (Clark) Myers. She graduated from Pisgah High School with the class of 50
Upon graduation, Oneda began working for United Telephone Company (now Century Link). She was a service dispatcher and did clerical work and would retire from the company in 1994.
She enjoyed doing needlepoint, until her eyesight made it difficult. She also loved traveling, visiting with friends and family.
Oneda was a lifetime member of the RLDS Church in South Bend, Indiana.
She is survived by her children, John (Gloria) Estes of Havana, Fla. and Margaret Zenner of Crawfordville, Fla.; grandchildren, Chris (Lexie) Smith and Kelly (Mike) Little; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Maxine Burow.
Oneda was preceded in death by her parents; three children Lowell, Emery and Angie; and four siblings, Tom Ben, Betty, and Walter
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
The Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com

Published in The Pilot News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
