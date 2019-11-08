|
Onorene "Oney" Leed
June 13, 1940 - November 3, 2019
Onorene "Oney" Leed, 79, of LaPaz passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, in her home. She was born June 13, 1940 in Chicago, Ill. to the late Peter and Elizabeth (Gibson) Fraschetti.
Oney is survived by her three daughters, Michelle (Cliff) Rice, Janet Robinson and Kelly Leed; seven grandchildren, Jesse, Justin, Laine, Jeremy, Nathan, Alyssa and Michael; seven great-grandchildren, Remington, Trinity, Tristan, Hayleigh, Harmony, Nolan and Nash; two brothers, August "Butch" (Peggy) Fraschetti and Joseph Fraschetti; two half-sisters, Alice Dorene Schaible and Betty (Gailen) Good; and one half-brother, Philip Holderman. She is preceded in death by one daughter, Lisa Leed; one son-in-law, Floyd Robinson; one sister, Norene Fraschetti; and one brother, Charles Fraschetti.
Oney was a proud member of the LaPaz American Legion Post 385 where she worked as the manager and bartender for almost 40 years. She was part of the Ladies' Auxiliary and helped put on the yearly Easter egg hunt and Christmas party. She loved her friends that became like family while she was involved with the Legion. Oney was a wonderful mother; she was strong and independent and always put others before herself. One of her greatest joys in life was spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, taking them to the movies and to get pizza, playing games, and always agreeing with anything else they wanted to do. Oney loved hosting Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve for her family, sharing special times with her daughters, collecting angels, patriotic items and windchimes, and living a life full of laughter and happiness.
Funeral services for Oney will be held on Friday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. at Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville with burial immediately following at Fair Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Contributions in memory of Oney may be made to the Lapaz American Legion Ladies' Auxiliary, 100 W. Randolph Street, Lapaz, Ind. 46537.
Published in The Pilot News on Nov. 9, 2019