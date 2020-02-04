|
Orville "Jim" Renforth
August 22, 1944 – January 31, 2020
At 11:22 p.m. on Jan. 31, Jim Renforth celebrated his birthday into eternity as he was welcomed home by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease.
Orville (Jim) Renforth (75) was born on Aug. 22, 1944 in Wheeling West Virginia, the son of William and Stella (Smith) Renforth. He was one of 9 children. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany.
After serving in the army, he met his loving wife of 54 years, Margaret (Kelly) Renforth. Jim was an outstanding handyman, building and remodeling houses (Orville's Home Repair) and working on cars. Jim also worked at the Plymouth Foundry, and as a plumber at Culver Cove. Jim was truly a good, God-loving, faithful man, and one of the sincerest. His smile would light up the room. Jim was the strongest man whose incredible work ethic, physical strength, and his ability to never quit was nothing short of amazing. He accomplished everything with no complaint, and with the "Renforth" thumbs up, meaning we've got this, no matter what. No quit and no fear. His special humor will never be forgotten. Jim almost always had a nickname for everyone. Jim was a member of the Calvary Lutheran Church. In his free time, he enjoyed old cars, wrestling, boxing, fishing, and his family.
Survivors include his loving wife, Margaret (Kelly) Streets Renforth of Wyatt, Indiana. Also surviving are his children, Donna (Miklas) Veger or Wyatt, Indiana and their children Gary Smith, Matthew Smith, Jason Smith. Shawn Renforth of Plymouth, Indiana also survives, with his children, Gracee, Evan, Cannon and Giavonni. Kristine (Brain) Marr and their children, Seth Marr and Caden Marr of Bourbon, Indiana survive. Two brothers survive, Charlie and Bill Renforth of Tiltonsville, Ohio. Eight great-grandchildren also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Stella Renforth, brothers Curtis, Rod, Bobby, Sidney, baby Gilbert, and one sister, Ann.
Visitation services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 1 – 3 p.m., at the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street, Plymouth. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., following the visitation. The funeral will be officiated by Pastor David Arnold from Great Lakes Hospice. Burial will be at the Burr Oak Cemetery.
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 4, 2020