Otho Murphy
October 31, 1920 - November 2, 2019
PLYMOUTH - Otho Murphy, 99, of Plymouth, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Catherine Kasper Home in Donaldson.
Otho was born on Oct. 31, 1920, in Marshall County, to the late John C. and Gladys M. (Gray) Murphy. Otho was raised with his younger brother, Ross, on the family farm.
He married Bernice A. Parker on June 1, 1941, at her parent's home in Bremen. They shared over 75 years together as lifetime Marshall County residents.
The couple were long-time members at Riverside Evangelical United Brethren and then the Community Church of God in LaPaz. You would always find Otho in the audience, enjoying his wife's piano performances.
Longevity through a strong work ethic prevailed as the couple continued to tend to their property with the aid of 'Betsy' the trusty golf cart. Otho had a passion for gardening; especially potatoes, vined vegetables and watermelon. He loved hummingbirds in the summer and grew sunflowers to feed the birds throughout the winter. He also enjoyed tending to Bernice's rose gardens. Otho was the ultimate repairman, there wasn't anything that he could not fix. It was a rare occasion that Otho threw anything away that he couldn't repurpose.
A dairy and grain farmer, Otho purchased his grandfather's grain farm in 1947, near his father's farm in Plymouth. At one time he worked for International Harvester and John Deere dealerships, and went on to work at Del Monte for numerous years. In a true farmer's heart, you will find kindness, a gentle hand, and a caretaker. These are all qualities that you found in Otho.
Otho is survived by his loving family; a daughter, Connie K. Danforth of Kokomo; a daughter-in-law, Judy L. Murphy of Bremen (spouse of deceased son, Brent L. Murphy) and their children: Stan J. (Jennifer) Murphy of Plymouth, Scott R. (Tabitha) Murphy of Rochester and Jeannie M. (Knight) Wennerstrom III; Four loving great-granddaughters: Catara, Amelyia, Lilian, and Aria; and one great-grandson, Josiah, numerous other family members and friends also survive.
He was preceded in death by his wife Bernice, his son Brent, brother Ross Murphy and his parents.
After Bernice had passed away, Otho went to live at The Maria Center in Donaldson, where he was able to connect to others socially and enjoyed many outings and events. Otho truly thrived in his daily life there.
A Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in the New Oak Hill Cemetery Chapel, 1300 Chester St. Plymouth. Funeral services will follow in the chapel at 1 p.m. with Pastor Charles Krieg officiating. Burial will follow in the New Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in Otho's name to The Maria Center P.O. Box 1 Donaldson, Ind. 46513.
The Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth, is assisting with arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Nov. 6, 2019