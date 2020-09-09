1/1
Dr. Palmer Erwin Mart
1925 - 2020
Dr. Palmer Erwin Mart
November 2, 1925 - September 6, 2020

Dr. Palmer Erwin Mart, 94, of Merrillville passed away on Sept. 6, at Virginia Place, his residence.
He was born Nov. 2, 1925 in Matthews, the son of Palmer Eri and Pauline (Overmyer) Mart. He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1943.
He met his future wife, Amarylyce Lois Schmidt, on the I.U. Campus. They were married on August 28, 1948 in Gary. Palmer "Marty" earned his B.S. Degree in 1949 from Indiana University, his M.S. in 1953, and his Ed. D. in 1977.
He was an Eagle Scout, WWII Navy Radioman and member of Theta Chi social fraternity. He enjoyed travel, financial planning, was an avid fisherman and I.U. Athletic enthusiast. Palmer and Amarylyce "Mare" moved to Meadowood Retirement Community from Elkhart in 2000.
Palmer taught school in Indiana at Hobart and Gary. He was Assistant Principal at Crown Point, Principal of Gary Horace Mann, and Principal of both Elkhart and Elkhart Memorial High School. Dr. Mart chaired several NCA School Visitations for the I.U. School of Education.
He was a member of ORAK Shrine, several Masonic organizations, Phi Delta Kappa, the Indiana Retired Teachers Association, the I.U. Alumni Association and the First Presbyterian Church in Bloomington.
Palmer was preceded in death by his parents: his wife of 63 years, Amarylyce, one daughter, Susan Kaye (Mart) Johnson, and one brother, Kenneth (Betty) Mart.
He is survived by two daughters: Alyce (Tony) Mart-Webb of Crown Point and Patricia Jayne (Douglas) Evans of New Bern, North Carolina, three grandchildren, three great-grandsons, and two brothers, Robert D. Mart and Jack L. (Marilyn) Mart, both of Indianapolis.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will not be held at this time.  Interment will take place at the Chapel of Memories Mausoleum in Rice Cemetery. 
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Friends and family may send memorial contributions in memory of Palmer to the I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital for Hospice 2810 S. Deborah Dr. Bloomington, Ind. 47403 or the First Presbyterian Church of Bloomington 221 E. 6th St. Bloomington, Ind. 47408.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website.

Published in The Pilot News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
